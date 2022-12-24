Magic 133, Spurs 113: What they said after the game

The Spurs are now on a two-game losing skid.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a road loss against the Orlando Magic, 133-113.

Keldon Johnson had 17 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 16 points. Devin Vassell finished with 14 points and two assists while Doug McDermott recorded 13 points off the bench.

The Magic made eight three-pointers in the fourth quarter versus the Spurs to open up the game in their favor. The Spurs were down as much as 26 points in the game versus the Magic.

The Spurs are now 10-22 on the season and on a two-game losing skid. They will next face the Utah Jazz Monday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Magic.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"We have a hard time putting together a 48-minute game," Gregg Popovich said. "We saw that when the defense collapsed at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth [quarter]. They [Magic] outscored us in a 10-minute period, 46-20. We've seen it before and we saw it tonight."

Popovich on loss to Magic, says team defense collapsed, all players can learn from wins and losses, does not comment on Magic players (and struggling to open a wrapper) #porvida #NBA #MagicTogether #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/nIxj9ASyX4 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 24, 2022

Jones

"Lack of communication for us," Jones said. "We were giving them [Magic] wide-open loss so it definitely made it a lot easier for them. Tonight we got to a better start but then it was closing the half. We let them back in the game.

MAGIC

Head coach Jamahl Mosley

"We were able to string a couple of stops together and guys knocked some shots down," Mosley said. "We understood trusting the pass. Just trusting the process of what we were doing defensively and the defensive rebounding was better."

Guard Cole Anthony