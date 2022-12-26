Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic delays at Finesilver curve

The "Finesilver Curve" includes the on ramps between I-35 and I-10 at the northern edge of downtown.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A major accident involving a big rig is causing traffic delays just north of downtown Monday.

The 18-wheeler overturned at the "Finesilver Curve", which includes the on ramps between I-35 and I-10 at the northern edge of downtown, around 1:30 p.m.

Traffic cameras in the area show the big rig on its side and traffic backed up around the ramp. Drivers are warned to find an alternative route.

There is no word yet on whether there were any injuries in this accident. A KENS 5 crew is on the way to the scene and working to gather more information on this situation.

Video from the scene does show the 18-wheeler driver getting out of the cab of the big rig.

This is a developing story and further information will be added as it is received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.