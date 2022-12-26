Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Jazz

Can the Spurs snap their two-game losing streak versus Utah?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (10-22) will face the Utah Jazz (19-16) on Monday night at the AT&T Center. The Spurs are on a two-game losing streak while Utah has won two-straight games.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 133-113 road loss versus the Orlando Magic.

Keldon Johnson had 17 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 16 points. Devin Vassell finished with 14 points and two assists while Doug McDermott recorded 13 points off the bench.

The Magic made eight three-pointers in the fourth quarter versus the Spurs to open up the game in their favor. The Spurs were down as much as 26 points in the game versus the Magic.

"We have a hard time putting together a 48-minute game," Gregg Popovich said. "We saw that when the defense collapsed at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth [quarter]. They [Magic] outscored us in a 10-minute period, 46-20. We've seen it before and we saw it tonight."

INJURY REPORT

All Spurs players will be available versus Utah. Spurs only list Dominick Barlow on assignment with Austin Spurs.

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Utah is 1-8 on the road if trailing at halftime.

2. Utah is averaging 117.0 points per game in the month of December.

3. Utah is 7-6 against teams with a sub-.500 records this season.

4. The Spurs have allowed an average of 129.5 points in their last two games.

5. The Spurs are 4-12 versus teams with an above-.500 records this season.