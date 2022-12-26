x
Locked On Spurs

Spurs' Sochan's free throw shot, team health & Christmas sneakers | Locked On Spurs

The Doctor is in! Dr. Ryan McCorkle returns for his weekly visit on the Spurs players health and more.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Dr. Ryan McCorkle for his weekly visit to break down Spurs' Jeremy Sochan's free throw shooting and the psychological side of it all.

Also, McCorkle weighs in on the overall team health and shares his Christmas sneakers collection.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

