Spurs' Forbes reportedly getting interest from several NBA teams

Denver is reportedly one of the teams looking into acquiring the Spurs guard.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes is reportedly gaining interest from several NBA teams, including the Denver Nuggets, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

"Spurs guard Bryn Forbes is available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype," wrote Scotto. "Multiple teams have expressed interest in Forbes, including the Denver Nuggets, sources say."

It is no wonder why teams would be interested in acquiring the Spurs guard.

Forbes has an expiring contract ($4.5 million), is young (28 years old), has championship experience with the Bucks, and is one of the league's best three-point shooters, with a current 41% shooting average from deep.

He's currently posting 9.1 points per game off the Spurs bench along with 43% shooting overall from the field. He's also one of the team's lone NBA veterans, and should the team make a move to trade him, it could open minutes for rookie Joshua Primo as well as further signal the franchise's push to rebuild.

After beginning his NBA career with the Spurs in 2017, he signed with Milwaukee in 2020 and helped the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title. He returned to San Antonio this offseason.