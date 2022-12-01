Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Cavaliers

Can the Spurs snap their losing streak tonight?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (15-26) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (24-18) Friday night.

The Spurs and Cavs meet for the first time this regular season and San Antonio is riding a four-game losing streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team lost to the Rockets, 128-124, in San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 32 points off 12-26 shooting with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Bryn Forbes has 21 points and Jakob Poeltl ended the night with 12 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Cavs have won two-straight road games heading into tonight's game versus the Spurs.

2. The Cavs have turned the ball over more times than their opponent in three-straight games.

3. The Cavs are 10-2 versus sub-.500 NBA teams this season.

4. The Spurs have attempted fewer free throws than their opponent in seven-straight games.

5. The Spurs are 0-24 overall this season when trailing after the third period.