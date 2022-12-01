Toronto reportedly 'interested' in Spurs' Jakob Poeltl

Toronto drafted Poeltl in 2016.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Toronto Raptors are interested in making a trade for Spurs center, Jakob Poeltl.

The latest NBA trade winds via my freshly dispatched This Week In Basketball column you get every Friday: https://t.co/3A6WkA2xpL — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 14, 2022

"The Raptors’ recent 11-4 surge propelled them into Eastern Conference playoff contention, and they have been looking for center upgrades for some time," wrote Stein.

Toronto drafted Poeltl in 2016 (No. 9) and was part of the Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan 2018 trade.

With the Spurs, Poeltl has flourished.

He is currently posting 12.4 points per game along with 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 59% shooting, and 4.1 offensive rebounds.

Poeltl has become an integral piece for the Spurs this season and among the best defensive centers in the league.

If the Raptors want to reacquire their former player, it may come at a high price.

There are luxury tax issues for the Raptors, but this is something to keep an eye on if the Spurs are enticed by a trade package from Toronto with players such as Pascal Siakam as a possible trade chip.