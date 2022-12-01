Lonnie Walker IV credits Popovich for team being among the best at low turnovers

The Spurs rank among the best in the league at valuing the ball.

SAN ANTONIO — Their record may not be among the league's best, but there are some bright spots about the San Antonio Spurs this season.

One of them is the team being among the best in the NBA at low turnovers.

Through 41 games played, the Spurs rank fifth in the NBA at valuing the ball, committing just 13.0 turnovers per game.

And Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV credits head coach Gregg Popovich and his emphasis on discipline as key.

"Just having a great coach, Gregg Popovich," Walker said. "He knows what he wants so we have to do it defensively and offensively."

Ahead of the Spurs matchup versus Cleveland, the Spurs have four-games straight of committing less turnovers than their opponent.

In addition, the team owns a 2.15 assist/turnover ratio, which is best in the NBA.

"He [Popovich] really hones in on us being disciplined," Walker said. "When we are on that court, we're mindful of good to great passes."

San Antonio boasts several players that rank among the best at minimizing turnovers.

Dejounte Murray ranks in the 86th percentile at his position in turnover percentage according to Cleaning The Glass. He also recorded zero turnovers against the Rockets on Jan. 12 along with a career-high 32 points.

Also, Devin Vassell ranks in the 83rd percentile at his position and Doug McDermott ranks in the 86th percentile at his position in turnover percentage according to Cleaning The Glass.

Overall, Cleaning The Glass ranks the Spurs 4th in the league in Turnover Percentage at 12.9%.

"We're mindful between a bad and a terrible shot," Walker said.

In a development season, this is a great sign the young Spurs can lean on as far as positive building blocks.

Minimizing turnovers can help them win games and it all begins with Popovich's teaching as Walker points out.