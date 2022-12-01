Spurs assign Zach Collins to Austin Spurs

This is a great step towards his return to the court.

SAN ANTONIO — It appears Spurs' Zach Collins will be returning to the hardwood soon.

The Spurs today announced they have assigned forward Collins to the Austin Spurs.

He will be available for Austin on Monday, Jan. 17, as the Spurs host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Originally drafted with the 10th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft by Sacramento before being dealt to Portland, Collins played his first three seasons with the Trail Blazers.

He has career averages of 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes over 154 career games.

Collins missed the entirety of last season and the beginning of this year while returning from a left ankle stress fracture.

He last played on Aug. 13, 2020, during the 2019-20 season restart in Orlando.

Having Collins back will certainly strengthen San Antonio's big man depth. He is a rugged big man, has the ability to knock down the outside shot shooting 44% from the field and 32% from the three-point line.