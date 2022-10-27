Spurs fans can watch all of Wembanyama's games this season

Some Silver and Black fans are hoping the Spurs win the NBA Draft Lottery to select the French big man.

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama is not even in the NBA yet and he is already must-see TV.

The NBA announced that the league will be all airing the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games – featuring the French star and top 2023 NBA Draft prospect – this season.

The games will be available for free on the new NBA App throughout the 2022-23 LNB Betclic ELITE regular season and playoffs.

The live streams will debut on Saturday, Oct. 29, when the Metropolitans 92 play JL Bourg Basket at 2 p.m. ET.

This will be of great interest for San Antonio Spurs fans who are hoping the team wins the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery and secure the right to draft Wembanyama.

With the chance the Spurs may end up with one of the league's worse records, drafting the big man could change the fortunes of the franchise.

He is seen as a generational player which has teams drooling over the thoughts of having him in their team jersey.

Recently, Las Vegas oddsmakers have the Spurs tied with the Jazz at +600 in the Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Should that hold up, the team will have a 14-percent chance at landing the No. 1 pick with Wembanyama as the grand prize.

The 18-year-old is listed at 7-4 and can shoot like Kevin Durant, post in the paint, has a mid-range game, can run the floor like a gazelle, play perimeter defense, and can be a defensive force in the paint.

For fans hoping the losses pile up, it has not been a good start towards upping the chances of Wembanyama in Spurs colors.

San Antonio has started the new season at 3-2 including a three-game win streak.