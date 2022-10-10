Las Vegas oddsmaker has Spurs tied for best odds at landing Wembanyama

Wembanyama is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

SAN ANTONIO — The 2023 NBA Draft is months away but Las Vegas oddsmakers are not waiting around to project which team could land the top pick and secure the right to pick French center Victor Wembanyama.

And the San Antonio Spurs are at the top of the list.

The early odds have the Spurs tied with the Jazz at +600 in the Wembanyama sweepstakes according to Points Bet USA.

-Spurs: +600

-Jazz: +600

-Denver Broncos: +800

The Spurs are projected to have one of the worst NBA records next season. Some oddsmakers place the team's win-total at 23.5 games.

Should that hold up, the team will have a 14-percent chance at landing the No. 1 pick with Wembanyama the grand prize.

The 18-year-old French big man has NBA teams salivating. He is listed at 7-4 and can shoot like Kevin Durant, post in the paint, has a mid-range game, can run the floor like a gazelle, play perimeter defense, and can be a defensive force in the paint.

Should the Spurs' land the No. 1 pick and select Wembanyama, he could shorten the current rebuild, and the franchise can have a legitimate cornerstone to build around.