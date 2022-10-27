Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122: What the teams said after the game

The Spurs saw their winning streak snapped in Minnesota.

SAN ANTONIO — The short-handed San Antonio Spurs saw their three-game win streak come to an end on the road to the Timberwolves, 134-122.

Keldon Johnson had 27 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 13 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points, and Josh Richardson, who started in place of Vassell, ended with a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

The Spurs are 3-2 on the season and will next face the Bulls at home Friday night.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"We were very solid in the third quarter. We were down 15 [points] they cut it in half," Popovich said. "They just keep on pushing and gave themselves an opportunity."

Popovich on the team's play v MIN, his thoughts on Sochan, the players developing together and more #porvida #nba #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/hnk5Lh1lnE — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 27, 2022

Jones

"We never count ourselves out of any game," Jones said. "We know that it's a long game. Even the other night we were up a bunch [points] but they [Minnesota] clawed their way back into it. We know it's a long game. We're a young team and there's a lot of games left to be played."

Richardson

"I'm proud at how everybody competed," said Richardson. "The Timberwolves are a tough matchup for any team. Coming in here short is not easy. I think we competed for 48 minutes. I'm proud of these guys."

WOLVES

Head coach Chris Finch

"I mean certainly much better effort. Getting back in transition was a priority, we did a great job with that for the most part. Making all the efforts that we needed to make all throughout the plays and really getting the ball around on offense, that’s basically what we’re talking about," Finch said.

Jaden McDaniels