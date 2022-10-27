Say what? Survey shows the Bulls merch is the top-selling NBA gear in Texas

Maybe the survey didn't poll Silver and Black fans in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Well this is a head-scratcher.

Texas is home to three NBA teams: Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and the Houston Rockets.

But apparently, NBA fans in the Lone Star State are fanatics about the Chicago Bulls and scoop up all things red and black.

Yes, you read that right.

A recent survey by LIDS shared its top-selling NBA gear from the 2022 NBA offseason and fans in Texas scooped up Bulls gear.

Retailer @Lids has released its Top Selling NBA gear list from the 2022 offseason — the Bulls lead all teams in 28 states. pic.twitter.com/k1HVo3L6ZA — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 19, 2022

For Spurs fans, it is likely they will demand a recount.

It is very clear that San Antonio, Austin, and across South Texas is Spurs country.

Fans will wear anything Spurs from the team's new Classic Edition jerseys (which is available right now) to fan-made gear, there is no doubt that Silver and Black fans in San Antonio may take issue with this survey.

The team makes any and all efforts to reach its fanbase outside of San Antonio such as the free scrimmage for the fans in Uvalde, Texas, and the pair of games set for Austin later this season.

The Spurs will host the Bulls Friday night at the AT&T Center and there might be some fans in Chicago gear in the seats to welcome back ex-Spur, DeMar DeRozan.

However, make no mistake, San Antonio is Spurs country and perhaps LIDS may want to redo this survey for more accurate results in Texas and especially in the Alamo City.