Fan episode: Spurs fans have Wembanyama fever; discussing team injuries | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Manny Pena of The Goods Podcast to discuss just how bad do Spurs fans have Victor Wembanyama fever and if they should pump the brakes a bit.



Also, special guest Dr. Ryan McCorkle is back for his weekly spot to give insight into Zach Collins' concussion and to talk about Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo coming back from their recent injuries.