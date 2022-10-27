The Spurs have fight; recapping Spurs loss to Wolves | Locked On Spurs

One thing is for sure — this young Spurs team won't go down easily.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Sweep The League's Rudy Campos to discuss the Spurs' identity in this young season, as well as recap their road loss versus Minnesota.

Also, Rudy plays a game of Spurs "buy or sell."

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.