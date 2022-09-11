Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Grizzlies

The Spurs will be looking to snap their losing streak tonight against the Grizzlies.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (5-6) will look to bounce back from a loss at home versus Denver and snap their four-game losing streak as they'll host the Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) tonight. The Spurs and Grizzlies will meet for the first time this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 115-109 home loss against the Nuggets.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 17 points. Tre Jones finished with 20 points and nine assists while Josh Richardson recorded 22 points.

"24 turnovers for 34 [Denver] points is really going to make it difficult to win a game. That's how we lost it," Gregg Popovich said. "But I couldn't be prouder. Their execution, their competitiveness, that's who they have to be night after night. They did a great job. Really good team play."

Popovich postgame on loss to Nuggets, the team turnovers, team competiveness and his thoughts on Tre Jones #porvida #nba #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/XVOl7a1922 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 8, 2022

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will debut their Association Edition jerseys tonight.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs have lost six-straight games to the Grizzlies.

2. The Spurs are 0-3 at home when trailing at halftime.

3. The Grizzlies average 45.6 rebounds, good for sixth in the NBA.

4. The Grizzlies are sixth in the NBA in paint points at 53.3 per game.

5. The Spurs are first in "clutch time" field goal percentage at 70 percent.