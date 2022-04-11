Nuggets 115, Spurs 109: What they said after the game

The Spurs are 5-6 on the season and will next face the Grizzlies at home Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a four-game losing streak after losing to the Denver Nuggets, 115-109, at home.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 17 points. Tre Jones finished with 20 points and nine assists while Josh Richardson recorded 22 points.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

SPURS

Gregg Popovich

"24 turnovers for 34 [Denver] points is really going to make it difficult to win a game. That's how we lost it," Popovich said. "But I couldn't be prouder. Their execution, their competitiveness, that's who they have to be night after night. They did a great job. Really good team play."

Popovich postgame on loss to Nuggets, the team turnovers, team competiveness and his thoughts on Tre Jones #porvida #nba #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/XVOl7a1922 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 8, 2022

Richardson

"Nuggets did a good job just getting into passing lanes," Richardson said. "But turnovers, when you give up 35 points off of turnovers it's hard to win. We still played them within four or five points. I think that says a lot about the rest of the game."

Richardson on loss to Denver, turnovers, Tre Jones, that he NOW knows who Bassey is, urging fans to vote and more... #porvida #nba #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/cHn5m3U7mi — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 8, 2022

Jones

"I feel like everybody was just trying to make plays down the stretch," Jones said. "We were doing everything we could to give ourselves a chance to win. We turned it over a lot in the third quarter. It gave them [Denver] that run. They capitalized off it but down the stretch, turnovers as well."

NUGGETS

