MRI reveals Spurs' Collins suffered fibula fracture

The team announced that Collins suffered a left lower leg contusion during the recent Spurs-Clippers game.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins will be sidelined for several weeks after the team announced he suffered a a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head an MRI revealed.

Collins injured his leg during the team's recent match versus the Clippers on November 4.

The team will provide updates on his return to the court as appropriate but this injury could keep him out of action for a while.

The general process for healing a fibula fracture is immobilization with a splint or cast for several weeks according to medical websites.

The Spurs could also put Collins in a boot to help him walk during the recovery period.

Medical websites place total recovery time around six weeks for this type of fracture.

Collins has been plagued with injuries since entering the NBA.

With Portland he underwent surgery for a left ankle medial malleolus stress fracture which caused him to miss the entire 2020-21 season. He would refracture his foot in June 29, 2021.

The Spurs signed him in August 2021 and assigned him to the G League's Austin Spurs for recovery. He'd make his return to the NBA on February 4, 2021.

Collins was averaging 8.3 point per game, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists through nine games played this season before this injury.