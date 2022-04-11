Study shows how much it costs to attend Spurs home games

How much does it cost to go to a Spurs home game as compared to the rest of the NBA teams?

SAN ANTONIO — Attending San Antonio Spurs games at the AT&T Center can be fun and exciting.

The dunks, the fans cheering loudly, and the total experience makes for a great night out but it comes with a price.

There's food, team merchandise, beverages, parking, and more.

So exactly how much does it cost to attend a Spurs home game as compared to other NBA arenas across the league?

A study from Online Betting Guide provided that information and the Spurs are near the middle of the league when it comes to certain costs.

The study determined average ticket prices, parking fees, and the cost of a beer at the AT&T Center among the 30 NBA teams.

And the results have the Spurs with reasonable costs across the board including one of the cheaper beer prices in the league.

The average cost of a Spurs home game ticket is $69.49, according to the study, which ranks them at the No. 18 spot in the NBA.

The average cost of parking at a Spurs home game is $15.00, according to the study, which ranks them at No. 15 in the NBA.

As for the average cost of a beer at a Spurs home game, the study has San Antonio as 25th in beer prices at 50 cents per ounce.

Compare these prices to that of the Knicks which comes in as having the most expensive average home game ticket at $186.23 and parking at $42.70, attending a Spurs home game doesn't seem that pricey.