Discussing recent Spurs player injuries, concern for Wembanyama's risk of injury & more | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Dr. Ryan McCorkle to break down the recent San Antonio Spurs player injuries and a dive into potential health concerns for teams aiming to select Victor Wembanyama as the No. 1 pick.

Also, the NBA 2K League's T-Wolves Gaming's head coach, Nick Gartrelle, stops by to discuss his team, its outlook, and helpful advice for those seeking to make it to the NBA 2K League.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

