Spurs big man Zach Collins will miss time with a fibula fracture

The team said that Collins had an MRI in San Antonio that revealed a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs announced that big man Zach Collins will miss time after suffering a fibula fracture.

"Collins suffered a left lower leg contusion during the Spurs-Clippers game on November 4 at the AT&T Center, which was later imaged and revealed the non-displaced fracture," the Spurs said. "The team will provide updates on his return to the court as appropriate."

Collins has played in nine games for the Spurs so far this season, averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 18 minutes per game. He's shot 52.5% from the floor and 38.9% from three, providing some floor spacing as the backup center.

The 24-year-old out of Gonzaga played just 11 games in 2019-20 for Portland, then missed all of the 2020-21 season with a stress fracture in his foot. He refractured the foot in the 2021 offseason and signed with the Spurs on a 3-year contract worth $22 million. He played 28 games for San Antonio last season.

Before this season, Collins spoke to KENS 5 about his mindset while he rehabbed.