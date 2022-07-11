Spurs news: New eats at the AT&T Center, former Spurs reunite, Austin Spurs update and more

Let's catch you up on the latest Spurs news you may have missed. 🏀

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed.

Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black.

NEW EATS AT THE AT&T CENTER

The Spurs are introducing new food at home games this season with a local restaurant flare.

“We want to create a culinary experience that is unmatched, wide-ranging, delicious and centered around the newest technology for our fans,” said Joe Loomis, Senior VP of Finance, Technology and Culinary Operations for SS&E in a press release. “From more local and global flavors and added convenience through self-service concessions, we have upped our game to enhance the fan experience in all areas.”

Among the new treats is Bao’d Up! at the River Wok Kiosk, Pizza Box Nachos, Birria tacos, and a whole lot more.

FORMER SPURS REUNITE

Former Spurs Tony Parker and Marco Belinelli recently caught up and were glad to see one another.

The pair won an NBA title together in 2014.

AUSTIN SPURS UPDATE

The Austin Spurs recently won their first home game of the season! Way to go fellas!

AUSTIN SPURS WIN THEIR FIRST GAME AT HOME!🎉🎉



Chaundee Brown Jr. 29 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast

Jalen Adaway 25 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast

Charles Bassey 19 pts, 10 reb

Jordan Murphy 18 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast

Denzel Mahoney 12 pts, 3 reb

SPURS WANT YOU TO VOTE

The NBA will have the day off tomorrow for everyone to vote and the Spurs are doing their part to get people out to the ballot boxes!

Go Vote!! 🗳️



ICYMI: GERVIN BOBBLEHEAD IS COMING SOON

Fans going to the Nov. 7 game versus Denver will have a cool treat waiting for them.

The Spurs will be giving out a new George Gervin bobblehead collectible.

SPURS FAN SPOTLIGHT: JOHN DYER

