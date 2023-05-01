Police need your help finding suspect who shot, killed man

It happened on December 16 on the west side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a 21-year-old man on the west-side back in December.

It happened on December 16 on the 5600 block of Culebra Rd near Callaghan Rd.

Police say the victim, Brandon Turley Jr., was in the parking lot of his apartment complex when a 4-door white vehicle, which might have been a Toyota Camry, was traveling on Mira Vista and stopped in his parking lot.

A suspect inside the car fired off multiple shots, hitting Turley and killing him. The suspect then drove away northbound on Mira Vista.

If you have any information, Crime Stoppers may pay UP TO $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

