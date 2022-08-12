Schertz police seek new clues in unsolved murder of prominent businessman on Christmas Eve 2015

His killer is still at large. The family believes it is someone Henry knew.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz police are urging anyone with clues into the murder of a Schertz businessman in the winter of 2015 to come forward.

Christmas Eve 2015, Henry Gutierrez was sitting inside his living room when someone walked in and shot him multiple times. His killer is still at large. The family believes it is someone Henry knew.

Miguel Gutierrez, for several years, has pleaded for answers in his father's murder. "It is not fair," he said. "It is not fair he is not here."

The reward for information is up to $75,000 at this point.

Anyone with information can contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS) or Schertz Police at 210-619-1200. You can remain anonymous.

See the full press conference below:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.