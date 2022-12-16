SAPD still searching for suspects who shot Uber driver, passenger after apparent argument

The two victims were both shot in the leg.

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly a week after an Uber driver and passenger were shot in San Antonio, police are still looking for the gunmen. Now Crime Stoppers has released a new look at the suspects, via surveillance camera photos.

SAPD officials say the suspects got into an argument with one of the victims on Dec. 10. When that victim got into an Uber, the suspects followed and started shooting at it on Northwest Loop 410.

Both the driver and passenger were shot in the log, and taken to local hospitals.

Crime Stoppers says the suspects were driving a black Toyota Tacoma, and is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to their arrest.

