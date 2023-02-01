Police need your help finding aggravated robbery suspects

The pair entered a west-side Kohl's, loaded up a shopping cart, then left the store without paying for the items.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help identifying and locating two people who stole several items from a west-side Kohl's department store.

The two suspects walked into the store just days before Christmas and loaded a shopping cart and a shopping bag full of items, then walked out of the door without paying.

Someone in the store tried to stop them, but the male suspect made verbal threats and reached to his waist area as if reaching for a weapon.The pair left the parking lot in a maroon Dodge pickup.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (210-224-7867).

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.