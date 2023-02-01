Man pinned inside his vehicle following rollover crash on northside

Police say the man drove off the I-10 access road and rolled several times before coming to a rest at the bottom.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is lucky to be alive after police say he rolled over his car several times on the northside.

It happened at Loop 1604 and I-10 on the northside around 2:50 a.m. Monday.

Police say the 20-year-old man was pinned inside his vehicle and rescued by firefighters.

Amazingly, he suffered no real injuries after he drove off the I-10 access road and rolled several times before coming to a rest at the bottom of the hill.

He was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

