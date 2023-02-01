Passenger in car shot several times when suspect pulled up next to them and opened fire, police say

It happened early Sunday on Loop 1604 and Paesanos Parkway on the north side of town.

SAN ANTONIO — The search continues Monday morning for a vehicle San Antonio police say was involved in a shooting early Sunday.

Firefighters showed up at an accident at Loop 1604 and Paesanos Parkway, then called police when they realized a passenger had been shot.

Witnesses told police that a suspect in a vehicle pulled up alongside the victim's car and opened fire, then sped off. They said they saw the flashes from the gunfire.

The driver was not hit but another person in the car was hit several times in the arm.

A description of the vehicle the shooter was in has not been released.

This is an active investigation.

