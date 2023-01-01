Two dead after crashing into highway pillar, bursting into flames

It happened on I-35 South at Walzem around 4:33 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after crashing their vehicle into a concrete pillar on the northeast side of town early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:33 a.m. on I-35 South at Walem Rd.

Police say the vehicle crashed into the pillar then burst into flames. Sadly, the two were trapped inside their vehicle.

SAFD and EMS pronounced both people dead at the scene.

Police say the access road and part of the main lanes of I-35 South will be closed for several hours while crews investigate the accident.

No information on the two killed was provided.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.