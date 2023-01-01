First baby of New Year born 2 seconds after midnight

The baby was born at North Central Baptist Hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio’s first baby of the New Year 2023 was born at two seconds past midnight at North Central Baptist Hospital.

The baby will be showered with gifts donated by healthcare systems and hospitals in San Antonio that deliver babies, as well as other local organizations.

The New Year’s Baby gift package includes:

A gift basket donated by Baptist Health System

A gift basket donated by Brooke Army Medical Center

Infant activity center donated by CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System

Target gift card and teddy bear donated by Methodist Healthcare

Portable crib from Texas Vista Medical Center

Infant car seat and other safety items donated by University Health

EvenFlo Babysuite Portable Play Yard donated by Community First Health Plans\

No picture or information on if it was aboy or girl was provided, but we will update this story when we know more.

