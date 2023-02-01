Fire destroys duplex on west-side displacing one from their home

Nobody was injured, but one person is now displaced from their home.

SAN ANTONIO — A west-side duplex is a total loss after a fire destroyed the structure early Monday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 1000 block of N Colorado St.

When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy fire coming from the vacant side of the building.

Officials say that one person has been displaced from their home, but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown, but the Battalion Chief says the fire started in the vacant unit of the two-unit duplex.

This is an ongoing investigation.

