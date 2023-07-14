Two San Antonio teens killed in crash in Seguin, police say

Police identified the driver as 19-year-old Jack Manger and said the passenger killed was a 14-year-old girl. A dog in the car also died in the crash.

SAN ANTONIO — Police in Seguin say two San Antonio teenagers and a dog were killed in a crash there on Wednesday night.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Jack Manger, and police said the passenger who died was a 14-year-old girl from San Antonio. Authorities did not release her name.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on July 12. Investigators believe the driver was heading south on South King Street when he tried to pass another vehicle, lost control, and crashed into a telephone pole. The victims were pronounced dead by the Justice of the Peace.

Police said they're still investigating the cause of the wreck.

This is a developing story.

