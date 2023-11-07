'I can't cry no more': Family of Navy veteran who died in hit-and-run crash are still in shock

Police said Ricardo Garcia was knocked off a highway overpass, and the driver John Reyes did not stop.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is mourning the loss of a grandfather who was killed in a hit-and-run, over the weekend.

Police said Ricardo Garcia was knocked off a highway overpass, and the driver John Reyes did not stop. The impact at I-37 near Steves Avenue caused Garcia's car to fall off the bridge and land upside down. Later that same day, police said they got a tip to track down the driver.

Josephine Dille is one of Garcia's two daughters, she said the family is still in shock.

"I just can't believe that he is gone," she said. "I have been crying so much. I feel like I can't cry no more."

SAPD says Garcia was driving his GMC truck when he was hit from behind by Reyes. Garcia lost control and ended up crashing off the bridge. Police say Reyes just kept going.

"I wish he would have stopped," the daughter said. "I wish he would have at least called 911."

According to an affidavit, on July 8 SAPD received an anonymous tip. Police said someone called to say their friend had been involved in a major crash in that area. According to the affidavit, Reyes at first lied to police. But, later admitted to being involved in the crash.

"I will forever be grateful to that person who spoke up, who decided to come forward," she said. "Forgiveness isn't for them, it is for us."

Dille said her father enlisted in the Navy after high school graduation. She said he wasn't perfect. But always provided for his family.

"He was a good man," Dille said. "He didn't deserve to die like this."