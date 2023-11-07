Bexar County commissioners approve more than $3.1 million for summer overtime at jail

The court on Tuesday signaled its intention to form a committee to examine the issue of the jail's mentally incompetent population more closely.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved nearly $3.2 million to pay deputies working overtime at the jail, while also taking initial steps towards freeing up space occupied by hundreds of mentally incompetent inmates mired in the legal system.

The money is expected to cover 68,100 hours for uniformed deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office from June 10 to Sept. 20 of this year. The approval comes amid continuing retention struggles for the department, as well as a need for deputies to work overtime to respond to what Sheriff Javier Salazar called "a rising rate" of local rime.

"Regarding guns, regarding young people with guns, (regarding) stolen guns and stolen cars," Salazar said Tuesday, ticking off the crimes he says are growing in their frequency.

But most of the conversation focused on the jail's mentally incompetent inmate population, and what can potentially be done to assist them. BCSO representatives said there are about 500 of those jailed individuals, about half of which are stuck in the legal system after picking up additional charges while behind bars, like assault of a deputy.

Meanwhile, there's no immediately feasible plan for where to release the other contingent.

"It's a complex issue," County Judge Peter Sakai said, saying the county must prioritize public safety and not release those inmates outright. "But at the same time, these mentally ill have a constitutional right not to be incarcerated. It's a balancing issue."

Commissioner Tommy Calvert pointed out that the state should get involved in helping to solve what he called "an unfunded mandate," and proposed that a task force look at the problem.

Asked by Calvert if any of those inmates can be transferred to state hospitals outside Bexar County while its own is under construction, a BCSO representative said private facilities could be an option. But, Salazar said, the county's jail issues reflect national tends with law enforcement agencies.

“I’d venture to say (those other Texas counties) are probably in the same boat as us," the sheriff added. "Having just come from the National Sheriffs Conference, one of the top priorities for sheriffs talking from the legislative side of things is, ‘Get us out of the mental health business.’”

Staffing-wise, Salazar said BCSO is hiring about 300 personnel a year. But that isn't enough to shore up the continuing problem of deputies who leave or retire, adding his office could use more money to offer more competitive salaries.

At the same time, he said BCSO's attrition issues aren't being felt to the same degree as other counties around the country.

“It’s very concerning to me that we have to reserve this trend,” Commissioner Grant Moody said, referring to simultaneous increase in overtime costs and shrinking jail population.

Responding to a inquiry by Sakai over whether anything can be done to alleviate the problem of the mentally incompetent jail inmates in the short-term, County Manager David Smith asked that Salazar's team provide a list of those individuals so they know which local courts they have been assigned to.

He also said there's an avenue for the potential creation of a committee to examine the problem more closely, to which Sakai volunteered: "I'll chair the committee, David, how about that?"

