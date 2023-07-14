'This is the moment that I'm taking my last breath' | Motorcyclist recovers from hit-and-run accident

The car eventually passed Crofton and got in front of him when he suddenly pressed the brakes. That's when Crofton's motorcycle slammed into the back of the car.

SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist involved in a hit-and-run is recovering from his injuries as police search for the driver responsible.

July 3, Justin Crofton was driving to work on Lockhill Selma near Blanco Road. He says someone in a white, four-door sedan started to tailgate him. The car eventually passed Crofton and got in front of him when he suddenly pressed the brakes. That's when Crofton's motorcycle slammed into the back of the car.

"I thought 'this is it,' I thought this is the moment that I am taking my last breath," Crofton told KENS 5. "I just can't rationalize how someone in their right mind could say this is the best option...let me just break this guy, let me just teach him a lesson."

San Antonio police are looking for the driver of the car that sped away.

As for Crofton, he has a broken leg and jaw and will be out of work for three months while he recovers. He has a GoFundMe set up for expenses.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000 and you can choose to remain anonymous.

