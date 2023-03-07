'Take responsibility' | Family seeks justice after their loved one dies from alleged hit-and-run

Isai Alvarado died two days after he was hit by a sedan on San Pedro Ave. last month. The driver fled the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — Isai Alvarado died just about a month shy of his 30th birthday. San Antonio Police said on June 25 around 2 a.m., Alvarado was walking on San Pedro Avenue near the VIA Metro Center when he was hit by a car.

He was injured critically and rushed to University Hospital. The driver fled the scene. The only description police have right now is that the driver was in a dark colored sedan.

Alvarado died at the hospital a few days later.

“We’re in the middle of putting funeral arrangements together, while still trying to figure out, what exactly happened,” Andres Jimenez said.

Jimenez is Alvarado’s nephew.

He said his uncle was walking to get food after enjoying pride festivities downtown. SAPD said he was not using the pedestrian crosswalk when he was hit.

Jimenez said a ride share driver witnessed the crash and stopped to help his uncle.

“We definitely appreciate what they did, staying there with him,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said the waiting room at the hospital was full of people who loved and cared for Alvarado. He believes that shows just how much of an impact he had on others.

“We held on to hope as much as we could, until we couldn’t anymore,” Jimenez said. “And those days were long and dreading and exhausting for my family. You know, we don’t want to drag this out longer.”

The family is now hoping someone can help them catch the driver.

“The right thing to do is to take responsibility for leaving him there,” Jimenez said.

The family has asked businesses in the area, including VIA Metro Center for surveillance video. They are still waiting for VIA to get back to them.