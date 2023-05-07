‘How could you?’ | Family of man killed in hit-and-run off North Main seeks answers

Over the weekend, 38-year-old Rey Solís was hit and killed by a driver who didn't stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A night out ended in a man's death.

Over the weekend, 38-year-old Rey Solís was hit and killed by a driver who didn't stop. The family said he was walking to his car after leaving The Strip located off North Main Avenue. Loved ones have put up a memorial at North Main and West Park Avenue to raise awareness about his death.

The victim's sister Elizabeth Solís is seeking justice.

"It doesn't make sense," she said. "It is like a bad dream. I can't comprehend it. He loved being here. He loved being with his friends."

Over the weekend, Elizabeth said her brother was walking to his car parked at a garage off West Park when he was hit by a driver who police said took off. Rey later died at a hospital.

"Nobody deserves to die like that," his sister said. "How could you? How can you leave someone to die on the street and not call for 911 or for aide."

After the crash, Elizabeth said a mirror from the car was found at the scene. San Antonio Police believe the car that hit Rey is a silver Honda sedan.

The family said the 38-year-old was full of life, and worked at an assisted living facility and loved dancing with the residents. His sister said the popular area should have better lighting, and parking for people. She hopes the driver who took her brother's life will do the right thing.

"Come forward," she said. "Rey deserves justice. You can't just go around and do hit-and-run’s and keep killing people. You are going to carry it in your heart forever."

Police said if the found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. If you know anything about this case, call San Antonio Police.