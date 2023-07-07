Man killed after his car falls off San Antonio highway, police say

Witnesses told police they saw the car fall off the bridge, but no other vehicles appeared to be involved.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed after his car fell off a San Antonio highway early Saturday morning.

The accident happened on Steves Avenue at I-37 around 2:25 a.m.

Witnesses told police they saw the car fall off the bridge, but no other vehicles appeared to be involved. Officials did not know what led up to the accident.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another incident at the same location sent two firefighters to the hospital. Officials say, as a firetruck was leaving the scene of the previous accident, it ran over the some debris on the road. The debris flew out from under the tire and hit the two firefighters in the legs.

Their conditions are not known.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

