San Antonio street vendor hit by car, then robbed

Well known west side street vendor "Nate the Nike Guy," was left fighting for his life, while others looted his stand.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — For the past 7 years Nathaniel Perry, has setup shop on San Antonio's West side, selling shoes, clothing, and electronics.

On the evening of July 3rd, he setup shop in the 8200 block of Marbach Road, when a two car accident sent one of the vehicles into his stand, striking him.

As Perry was on the ground fighting for his life, some came to his aid, while others began stealing his merchandise.

"I got one person telling me, you're going to live. Another person is in the background like thinking I'm going to die. It seemed like he was asking me to clear his conscience, If he could have these pair of shoes." Says Perry

Witnesses tell Perry as soon as he was hit, his truck was ransacked. He says about $15,000 of item were taken including shoes, and electronics.

Perry also suffered numerous injuries including a punctured lung and broken rib.

Although he didn't ask for help, the community is rallying together with GoFundMe donations. Perry is the primary caretaker for his family, including his wife, also a veteran.

"Because of the love that I've seen that's coming back towards me, It's helped me to overlook the hurt. The hurt of individuals thinking I'm going to die, and thinking it's a great time to just kick a man when he's down."