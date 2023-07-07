Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down part of I-35 in La Salle County

Details are few as of now, but multiple agencies are responding to the accident.

SAN ANTONIO — A portion of southbound I-35 in La Salle County is closed after an apparent accident that ended with a tractor-trailer on its side and hanging partially over the edge of an overpass.

It's unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the accident, which happened sometime Friday evening near Mile Marker 68, potentially during a heavy downpour, according to witnesses. First responders are on the scene, and southbound traffic is being diverted onto an access road near Mile Marker 69.

Major crash on IH 35 near the 68 mile marker. 🚧The southbound lanes are closed🚧 Southbound traffic is being diverted... Posted by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Anthony Zertuche on Friday, July 7, 2023

Photos provided by a KENS 5 viewer showed the truck's trailer was partially separated from its axle.

At 8:30 p.m., La Salle County authorities said "multiple agencies" at the federal, state and local levels were responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

