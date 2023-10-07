16-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after head-on crash in New Braunfels

Police said seven people were hurt in the crash and several were taken to the hospital, including two children.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels police say they've arrested a 16-year-old driver for intoxication manslaughter after a head-on crash on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 46 West at T-Bar-M Drive, and when officers and paramedics arrived they found seven people suffering from various injuries.

Investigators said a Honda Pilot was legally waiting in the center turn lane for an opportunity to turn left when a Ford Explorer crossed into the turn lane and hit that vehicle head on.

The passenger in the front seat of the Explorer suffered serious injuries, was taken to the hospital, and was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as 51-year-old Jose Medrano Perez, of Plantersville.

Authorities said three occupants of the Pilot were hospitalized, including two children. A 40-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were in critical but stable condition. A backseat passenger in the Explorer was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"The driver of the Ford Explorer, a 16-year old male from Tamaulipas, Mexico, was also transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries," police said. "During the investigation, he exhibited signs of intoxication, prompting a DWI investigation. A blood search warrant was issued and he was then detained. The teenager, who is not being identified because he is a juvenile, was then transported to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter."