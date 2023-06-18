A mother recovering in the hospital after a crash is forgiving the alleged drunk driver who hit her

“I hope that this is going to be an example for all minors – do not drink,” said Sanjuana Escalante.

SAN ANTONIO — Last month, police say a teenage driver hit the vehicle Sanjuana Escalante was driving her family in head-on.

Miraculously everyone survived, but the mother is still recovering from her injuries.

Tonight, she hopes others will think twice before drinking and driving.

14-year-old Esteban Reyes hugs his mother in her hospital bed, where she continues to recover three weeks after the crash.

"It's definitely left an impact on our family," he said.

On May 28, Sanjuana was driving 9 other family members home from a birthday party.

Esteban and his older brother Juan were inside the SUV at the time.

"I don’t remember much because it all happened so quick,” Esteban said.

"It felt like we were spinning around for 30 seconds,” Juan added.

Police say a driver veered into their lane and hit them head on. It happened as she approached Southcross Ranch Road and New Sulpher Springs on the southeast side.

Sanjuana said she thought everyone was ok, “but when I saw me I was all like, 'oh my god.'”

First responders had to use the jaws of life to free her.

Sanjuana was taken to BAMC, but has improved and is now in rehab at Baptist Medical Center.

Physically she is feeling good despite a couple of broken bones.

"Emotionally I'm not good, because I'm not there for them,” she said.

Her children miss her. The family has also been impacted financially, but they have organized a fundraiser and are staying strong. They support their mother who forgave the driver who hit them.

Police identified her as 18-year-old Vanessa Alvarado.

Police charged the teenage driver with intoxication assault. Currently she is out on bond, according to online court records.

For now, Sanjuana’s children just want her safe at home.