There have been at least 36,609 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 1,004 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of noon on May 8, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,835 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 8. A total of 56 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Friday, May 8

9:15 p.m.

Senator John Cornyn, R-TX, said he wants protection for business owners who are opening this month under the latest state orders and who are complying with measures to protect customers.

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 30 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on Friday, bringing the total to 1,835. Meanwhile, two new deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported, bringing the local death toll to 56. In all, 927 county residents have recovered from the virus, which is 51 percent.

5:35 p.m.

Hays County officials report a new death from coronavirus complications—a Wimberley resident in their 90s who had been in the hospital since last month.

A total of two county residents have died from the virus, and 203 have been confirmed to be infected with it.

4:35 p.m.

The White House said a press secretary who works for Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the coronavirus, making her the second person who works at the White House confirmed to have been diagnosed in the last few days.

3:38 p.m.

The San Antonio Police Department has released its latest cases.

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive: 6

Officers in quarantine: 3

Civilians in quarantine: 9

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined: 12

1:50 p.m. The San Antonio Fire Department has released its numbers of coronavirus-related cases: SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive -6 SAFD Uniformed in quarantine - 10 SAFD Civilians in quarantine-0 Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined- 10



12:30 p.m.

Texas now has 1,004 confirmed deaths from coronavirus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 36,000 cases have been reported.

11:26 a.m.

One Kendall County resident tests positive at the first Boerne/Kendall County mobile test site. A total of 92 tests were administered at the site last week. Of the 92 tests, four people tested positive. The other 3 people who tested positive were residents of Comal and Bexar counties.

At this time, Kendall county is reporting a total of 19 cases.

11:25 a.m.

CPS Energy has confirmed that one of their team members has tested positive for coronavirus. The affected employee is recovering at home.

11:20 a.m.

The Hays County Local Health Department reports an additional death related to coronavirus. This brings the total to two deaths.

Officials said the person, who passed away Thursday, May 7, was a Wimberley resident in their 90s who was counted in the existing positive cases that have been reported daily.

As of Friday, Hays County has 73 active cases and has administered 2,091 tests. A full report COVID-19 update will be released later this afternoon.

10:14 a.m.

Comal County confirmed four recoveries from COVID-19 and zero new cases.

With six deaths and 48 recoveries, the county has 11 active cases, one of which is hospitalized.

As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of the following test information:

932 tests conducted

65 positive tests

785 negative tests

82 results still pending

7:45 a.m. The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy. 6:30 a.m. The next step in reopening Texas begins this morning with salons welcoming customers back. In addition to salons, barbershops, hair and cosmetology salons, and nail salons are also allowed to open back up today.

