SAN ANTONIO —

These are the facts:

There have been at least 35,390 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 973 reported deaths from COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. on May 7, according to Texas HHS.

City leaders say there are 1,805 confirmed positive cases in San Antonio as of 6:13 p.m. on May 7. A total of 54 people have died related to the coronavirus.

Governor Abbott's order for a "phased in" reopening of the Texas economy got underway Friday, May 1, and further phases are expected. You can find more information about that here.

Per city orders, most San Antonians need to wear a mask or cloth covering in public areas where social distancing is difficult or not possible. Click here for more information.

Thursday, May 7

8 p.m.

Coronavirus by the numbers: Of the more than 1,800 Bexar County residents who've tested positive for coronavirus, 48% have recovered. The county has reported 54 deaths from the virus.

6:15 p.m.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported that an additional 44 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Bexar County on May 7, bringing the total to 1,805. Meanwhile, 1 new death from COVID-19 complications was reported, bringing the local death toll to 54. In all, 867 county residents have recovered from the virus.

5:08 p.m.

Four new cases of coronavirus were reported in Hays County Thursday, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the county to 199. A total of 122 people have recovered in the county.

2:00 p.m.

The San Antonio Fire Department provided the following information regarding coronavirus cases within the department.

May 7, 2020

SAFD Uniformed COVID-19 positive -6

SAFD Uniformed in quarantine - 7

SAFD Civilians in quarantine-0

Total SAFD Personnel Quarantined- 7

1:40 p.m.

Good news - more than 18,000 Texans have recovered from coronavirus, according to Texas Health and Human Services Thursday.

12:30 p.m.

Sheriff Javier Salazar provided an update Thursday on crime statistics throughout Bexar County during the pandemic. In a Zoom meeting, the sheriff said while overall reported crime is down, that doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. He said domestic violence may be going unreported right now during social distancing and while children are out of school. He said these things take away the usual opportunities for abuse victims to make an outcry.

Read more here.

11:28 a.m.

FDA approves coronavirus vaccine candidate to begin phase 2 trial. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine candidate is one of many under development, but it was the first to begin phase one testing in March.

11:20 a.m.

H-E-B said Thursday it is providing free check cashing for stimulus checks in its stores. The company also said it will waive select fees for the H-E-B Prepaid Mastercard.

10:30 a.m.

Comal County reported four new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The county released the following information regarding cases:

As of Thursday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of the following test information:

917 tests conducted

65 positive tests

761 negative tests

91 results still pending

Of the 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

25 from New Braunfels or the immediate area

11 from the Bulverde area

9 from north of Canyon Lake

6 from eastern Comal County

3 from south of Canyon Lake

3 from Garden Ridge

3 from the Spring Branch area

2 from Fair Oaks Ranch

2 from southwest Comal County

1 from central Comal County

9:30 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department has the following information on coronavirus cases:

Sworn Officer COVID-19 positive -6

Officers in quarantine - 2

Civilians in quarantine- 6

Total SAPD Personnel Quarantined- 8

9:00 a.m.

Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.

Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%.

6:45 a.m.

A set of detailed documents created by the nation's top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as mass transit, day care centers and restaurants during the still-raging pandemic has been shelved by the Trump administration.

5 a.m.

There are more than 1.2 million confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the U.S., as of 5 a.m. Thursday, May 7, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 70,000 deaths and nearly 190,000 people recovered.

