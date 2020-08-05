SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy confirmed that one of their team members tested positive for coronavirus.

CPS Energy was made aware of the test on May 7, the same day the employee was tested.

The team member does not have customer-facing duties and last reported to a CPS Energy facility more than 14 days ago, according to a press release from CPS Energy Friday morning.

Applicable employees and those who may have interacted with the employee have been notified and a thorough review of interactions was completed.

The affected employee is recovering at home and will continue to receive support from CPS Energy.