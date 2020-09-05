Mayor Nirenberg encouraged continued physical distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus Saturday ahead of Mother's Day.

At his daily coronavirus update, the mayor reported 52 new cases of coronavirus since the previous day, bringing the total positive cases to 1,887 since the outbreak began. No additional cases were reported.

Mayor Nirenberg urged everyone to find a way to thank their mother from afar, especially those with mothers in the vulnerable population or in a nursing care facility.

He also thanked all the mothers in the San Antonio area, many of whom have shouldered the burden extra responsibilities during the "Stay Home" orders.

"In my household for instance, Erica is not only a mom, she is an adjunct teacher for Jonah. She's taken on extra responsibilities in making sure he is ready for distance learning. So there are a lot things that are going on and balancing the demands of life here in San Antonio that we can give credit to our moms," Mayor Nirenberg said. "In motherhood, you have to expect the unexpected and we have all had to do that."

See the full press conference below:

San Antonio / Bexar Co. Coronavirus Updates - 5/9/2020 Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff give Saturday's update on the coronavirus response in San Antonio and Bexar County. Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Saturday, May 9, 2020

RELATED: Real-time updates: Over half of Bexar Co. residents diagnosed with coronavirus have now recovered

RELATED: As San Antonio businesses struggle to stay afloat, this flower shop is booming

RELATED: GREAT DAY SA: Go-to Girlfriend Mother's Day Tips

RELATED: Having virtual fun with mom this Mother's Day