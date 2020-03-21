SAN ANTONIO — The University Health System is fortifying measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus within the community and its facilities, primarily by limiting visitors to those "deemed necessary for patient care."

According to UHS officials, that means those restrictions include allowing just one "support person" for births, one for patients with disabilities or other impairments, one or two parents for NICU infants, and two support people for "critical patients who may be at the end of life."

Additionally, all visitors must be at least 14 years old, and they will be screened before entering hospitals.

When it comes to surgeries, UHS says it will prioritize those who face a life-threatening need for a transplant. Anyone in stable conditions will most likely have to wait for a procedure.

UHS is also shifting away from buffet-style food service to prepackaged foods "to limit potential exposure for infection."

Three employees within the system – a doctor, nurse and resident physician – have reportedly tested positive for the virus this week. USH officials are continuing to provide the latest updates on their response to COVID-19 here.

