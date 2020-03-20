SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar Appraisal District says it will delay sending property appraisal notices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, March 23, the entire offices of the organization will be closed.

The process of sending appraisal notices usually starts April 1, but appraisal notices sent directly to property owners will be held until mid-to-late May.

Notices sent to fiduciary, or tax agents, will not be mailed until April 18.

You can still reach the Bexar Appraisal District during normal business hours by phone at 210-242-2432 or via email at cs@bcad.org.