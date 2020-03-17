TEXAS, USA —

UPDATE: To aid social distancing efforts related to COVID-19, H-E-B is not implementing doorstep delivery for 100 percent of their home delivery orders.

When your doorstep delivery order arrives, the driver will now leave all groceries at your front door. No customer signature will be required.

With this update, beer and wine will no longer be available to purchase through the home delivery service. But, beer and wine will still be available for curbside pickup orders.

Previous story March 16, 2020

As the threat of the novel coronavirus continues to make its way across Texas, the Lone Star State’s popular grocer H-E-B, continues to support and serve its local communities.

This time, H-E-B is committing $3 million to non-profits across the state, providing relief to those most vulnerable to COVID-19; seniors, children, and low-income families.

With schools closed, events cancelled, and work hours reduced, local non-profits will start to see a rise in demand for resources, and H-E-B is ready to help them, so they can continue to help Texas.

From the $3 million, $1.2 million will go towards H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program to support 18 food banks throughout the state, which in turn will help provide more than 6 million meals to people in need. H-E-B will also deliver 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to the various food banks.

“H-E-B’s donation comes at a critical time as food banks across the state are stepping in to provide emergency food to the people and communities impacted by COVID-19,” said Celia Cole, Feeding Texas CEO in a press release. “We are grateful to H-E-B for its support. Together we will ensure no Texan goes hungry during this public health crisis.”

Additionally $500,000 will go towards financial assistance to traveling home feeding services like Meals on Wheels, and $300,000 will help assist the Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio for research to combat COVID-19.

H-E-B is proud to support local non-profits helping their communities, and because of this, they are also pledging $1 million to organizations who are providing resources to communities in need.

They are encouraging organizations who have been impacted by the increased needs due to the coronavirus to visit H-E-B My Community Investment to apply for extra funding.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs said in the press release.

H-E-B is encouraging the community to keep calm and work together to combat and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Texas.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

Event & attraction closures and changes in the Brazos Valley

List of school closures in the Brazos Valley

UIL Cancels All Sporting Practices & Workouts Until March 29