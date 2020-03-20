SAN ANTONIO — With the San Antonio Zoo forced to close for at least the next 30 days due to coronavirus, the non-profit has furloughed a majority of its employees.

“The zoo is a private non-profit 501(c)3, and unlike most zoos in the country, it depends 100% on ticket sales, in-zoo spending, grants, and donations to operate," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of the San Antonio Zoological Society.

"With our gates closed for the health and wellness of our team and community, the zoo is unable to generate revenue to cover expenses such as labor outside of essential personnel."

The lack of visitors doesn't change the fact that there are many animals for the zoo to feed and care for, and those and other essential operations will remain intact.

The zoo is asking those who are able to donate to their emergency fund here.

